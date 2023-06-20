Critics of ‘Cop City’ file lawsuit claiming City Clerk is stalling ballot referendum petition

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week, critics of the planned public safety training center filed a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta claiming they are “illegally stonewalling” the process to add a referendum to an upcoming ballot.

Opponents of the public safety training center say Atlanta voters should decide if the controversial facility should be built.

This effort came after the City Council voted to approve $31 million in public funding for the facility. The city will also be responsible for roughly $36 million for a 30-year lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation.

On June 6, the council, with an 11-4 vote, approved the funding, greenlighting the project’s construction – set to begin in mid-August.

Despite the vote, opponents are rushing to stop the construction.

Before a referendum can be added to a ballot, opponents will need signatures of 15% of the Atlanta electorate, roughly 70,000 people.

However, before the signature process can begin, the City Clerk must approve the referendum petition.

Critics filed that petition on June 7. That petition has not been approved by the Clerk’s office and critics believe the delay is intentional.

“We’re not asking the Clerk to do anything more or less than the legal minimum. Approve the petition form, and let us go about the people’s work,” said Dr. Mariah Parker, in a press release from opponents.

The release said Dr. Parker filed the original petition form with the Clerk on June 7.

UPDATE: Organizers filed this petition with the City of Atlanta this morning that starts the process of getting the issue of the public safety training center on the November ballot.



Organizers will need to gather 75K signatures in 60 days to be eligible to be added to a ballot. pic.twitter.com/rLz64R9tS6 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) June 7, 2023

Atlanta News First reached out to the City Clerk for comment – but as not heard back yet.

When the petition was initially filed, a spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office provided Atlanta News First with this statement.

“We respect each person’s right to free speech and the process regarding referendum. The City will continue to engage our community to answer questions, share information and receive feedback on plans for the Public Safety Training Center. We firmly believe that our residents deserve well-trained first responders who have access to adequate training facilities. We will continue to share our view that the PSTC and the more than 300 acres of greenspace are the right approach to ensuring Atlanta will be a national model for public safety.”

Opponents of the facility say they have 80 people who have signed up to help collect signatures.

According to the City, the training center is set to have a soft opening December 2024.

