Dawson County Sheriff’s Office search for people wanted for credit card theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing multiple bank and credit cards at a Dawsonville Walmart.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pair obtained “an unknown number of bank cards” before using the cards at the Dawsonville Walmart.

Approximately $1,500 in gift cards were obtained, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office is asking community members to keep an eye out for the two individuals. They may be driving in a Red Kia Soul and an unknown White SUV.

If charges were attempted on your credit or bank cards on May 28, or May 29, you are asked to contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

