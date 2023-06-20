Douglas Co. man sentenced to life plus 25 years for rape, child molestation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglas County man has been sentenced to life plus 25 years after pleading guilty to charges of rape and child molestation, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says 48-year-old Mackendy Pierrette pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl at an Inn Town Suites on June 10, 2022. Pierrette called the victim to his room while she was taking out the trash, then “subjected her to a heinous sexual assault.”

Pierette’s DNA was found on the victim during an examination and Pierette was arrested.

District Attorney Dalia Racine stated, “The brazenness of the defendant’s attack on this child is horrific. As a community, we must applaud her courage and strength to speak up and disclose what happened to her. We are thankful for the efforts of our law enforcement partners and our team to ensure that justice was served in this case.”

Pierette was also banished from Douglas County.

