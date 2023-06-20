Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert: Patchy dense fog to start the day, storms arrive for the afternoon

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We start Tuesday off dry, but with patchy, dense fog in some spots.

Through about noon we will stay mainly dry, but warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s by noon.

Through the afternoon and evening, storm coverage will increase resulting in a First Alert to give you a heads up the commute home might be a rainy one.

Temperatures today will be a touch warmer as the first half of the day looks dry, and we could even see some more sunshine! Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

We continue our rainy stretch tomorrow and Thursday. On and off showers, with a few embedded storms, will be likely starting in the morning, continuing through the evening both Wednesday and Thursday.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain will be possible through the end of the week, so flash flooding will monitored come the end of the week.

Friday, we finally start to dry out and we look mainly dry through the weekend with the exception of maybe an isolated storm.

The weekend will also be hotter with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature a slightly higher coverage of rain again with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Mainly dry through lunchtime, but widely scattered showers and storms return through the...
Mainly dry through lunchtime, but widely scattered showers and storms return through the afternoon and evening.(Atlanta News First)
Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon
Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon(Atlanta News First)
On and off rain likely with a few embedded storms possible through the day tomorrow.
On and off rain likely with a few embedded storms possible through the day tomorrow.(Atlanta News First)
First Alert Tuesday through Thursday for widespread rain and scattered storms. Drying out...
First Alert Tuesday through Thursday for widespread rain and scattered storms. Drying out Friday through the weekend where highs go back into the mid to upper 80s.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned

Latest News

Flooding possible later this week
First Alert: Showers & storms diminish tonight, return Tuesday
Flooding possible later this week
First Alert | Multiple rounds of rain and storms ahead
FIRST ALERT for scattered rain and storms
FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain and storms all week
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Heavy thunderstorms move across Georgia communities