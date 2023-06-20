First Alert: Patchy dense fog to start the day, storms arrive for the afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We start Tuesday off dry, but with patchy, dense fog in some spots.

Through about noon we will stay mainly dry, but warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s by noon.

Through the afternoon and evening, storm coverage will increase resulting in a First Alert to give you a heads up the commute home might be a rainy one.

Temperatures today will be a touch warmer as the first half of the day looks dry, and we could even see some more sunshine! Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

We continue our rainy stretch tomorrow and Thursday. On and off showers, with a few embedded storms, will be likely starting in the morning, continuing through the evening both Wednesday and Thursday.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain will be possible through the end of the week, so flash flooding will monitored come the end of the week.

Friday, we finally start to dry out and we look mainly dry through the weekend with the exception of maybe an isolated storm.

The weekend will also be hotter with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature a slightly higher coverage of rain again with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.