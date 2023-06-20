Look Up Atlanta
‘Food desert’ provides 200 Atlanta families with a week’s worth of food

File - food giveaway
File - food giveaway(MGN)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Feeding America, one in nine people in Georgia faces food insecurity.

It’s an alarming statistic that local volunteers are now hoping to change.

The YMCA of metro Atlanta partnered with Verizon and local nonprofit “Goodr” to set up a mobile grocery store and give out a week’s worth of food to 200 families.

The distribution was held at The Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA on Campbellton Road.

The boxes and bags given out were full of nutritious proteins, milk, and fruits and vegetables for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Their mission is to end food insecurity. Organizers said it’s an issue that affects people of various socioeconomic statuses.

“You can think about the elderly, you can think about the young, you can think about people that are middle income or high income, you really never know someone’s situation at home,” said Michelle Arrington with Verizon.

Arrington said the pandemic exposed the divide and showed the need for events like this. They hope to continue to do this type of work so no person in metro Atlanta will ever go hungry again.

