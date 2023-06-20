Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gas leak prompts evacuation at a DeKalb County Elementary School, all clear given

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reports of a gas leak Tuesday afternoon prompted the evacuation of children at Briar Vista Elementary School.

Fire officials arrived to the DeKalb County school just after 12 p.m. and began working to find the source of the gas leak. Further investigation revealed no leak and children were cleared to return to the classroom shortly before 1 p.m.

The DeKalb County Fire Captain said the evacuation was a precaution.

Details are limited at this time. Check back here for the latest update.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Have you seen Carlos Alvear-Olive?
Man wanted for groping woman, shooting man at Gwinnett County restaurant, police say
Georgia Power houses over 100,000+ honey bees at their headquarters for Bee Downtown program
Georgia Power headquarters houses over 100K honeybees for Bee Downtown program
Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of groping a woman and shooting a man