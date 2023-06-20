Gas leak prompts evacuation at a DeKalb County Elementary School, all clear given

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Reports of a gas leak Tuesday afternoon prompted the evacuation of children at Briar Vista Elementary School.

Fire officials arrived to the DeKalb County school just after 12 p.m. and began working to find the source of the gas leak. Further investigation revealed no leak and children were cleared to return to the classroom shortly before 1 p.m.

The DeKalb County Fire Captain said the evacuation was a precaution.

Details are limited at this time. Check back here for the latest update.

