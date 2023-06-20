Look Up Atlanta
Georgia Power headquarters houses over 100K honeybees for Bee Downtown program

Georgia power houses bees for bee downtown project
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power headquarters in Downtown Atlanta has 120,000 bees “employed” as part of the Bee Downtown project to help beautify the city and support the ecosystem.

“When I first started working here, I was like, ‘What are these beautifully colored boxes?’” said Kelly Richardson, a spokesperson for Georgia Power.

Much more intriguing than a cubicle, three hives in a courtyard at Georgia Power’s headquarters hold 40,000 bees each.

“We are just upholding our commitment to environmental stewardship, and this is just one of the many ways that we are doing this,” said Richardson.

They’re partnered with the group Bee Downtown.

“We install and maintain beehives at corporations across the southeast as a sustainability program, as well as an employee engagement program,” said Scottie McLeod with Bee Downtown.

Honeybee populations have been declining, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. And that’s a big deal since bees are responsible for $200 billion each year in ecological services, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

So, what’s killing them?

“Poor nutrition, poor management, pesticides, and pests,” said McLeod.

And that’s why living in a city like Atlanta is actually good for bees.

“A diverse amount of food for them to eat, less interaction with pesticides,” said McLeod.

Not only do bees benefit by “working” somewhere like Georgia Power, but employees get to tour the hives and reap the sweet benefits of their coworkers’ labor.

“The honey made at the hive actually won an award for best honey at a contest,” said Richardson.

Bee Downtown works with over 40 businesses in the metro Atlanta area.

