Group tours burial site of those who were enslaved in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Marietta History Center guided a Juneteenth tour through the Marietta City Cemetery to share the stories of the Black people buried there.

Some of those people were enslaved and some were leaders in the fight for equality in the community.

The first stop of the tour was the Slave Lot, a burial ground where at least 27 enslaved and freed people of the city were buried.

The graves are unmarked, with only four having been positively named.

“Those who are buried here who were directly affected by that freedom or those who didn’t live to see that freedom, but whose descendants were affected by that freedom,” Marietta History Center Director Amy Reed said.

Reed said these are stories that must be told.

“Those who literally built this city with their own hands. Those who brought the city to where we are today and their stories have never been told,” she said.

