Look Up Atlanta to feature local artists

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s 11 days and counting to the largest metropolitan fireworks show in the U.S.

On July 1 in Centennial Park, there won’t just be fireworks but lots of local performers as well.

Atlanta News First sat down with two winners of the Georgia Talent Showcase - electric violinist Michelle Winters and singer Turquoise Music - who will be performing at Look Up Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.