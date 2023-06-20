Look Up Atlanta to feature local artists
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s 11 days and counting to the largest metropolitan fireworks show in the U.S.
On July 1 in Centennial Park, there won’t just be fireworks but lots of local performers as well.
Atlanta News First sat down with two winners of the Georgia Talent Showcase - electric violinist Michelle Winters and singer Turquoise Music - who will be performing at Look Up Atlanta.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.