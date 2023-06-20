Man wanted for groping woman, shooting man at Gwinnett County restaurant, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for your help finding a man accused of groping a woman and shooting a man near a popular Norcross shopping center.

Police responded to a person shot call near the North Rockbridge Plaza Shopping Center on June 6 at around 12:30 a.m.

When they got there, officers found a man near the front of a restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators allege the suspected shooter, 44-year-old Carlos Alvear-Olive, inappropriately touched a woman’s buttocks while inside the restaurant. Shortly after, a man inside the restaurant confronted Alvear-Olive and the two went outside where they began arguing, they said.

Surveillance video shows Alvear-Olive walking away before grabbing what looks like a gun from his waistband, turning around and shooting the man repeatedly.

Authorities tell Atlanta News First Alvear-Olive has active arrest warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, theft by receiving, and sexual battery.

Gwinnett County police are asking anyone with information regarding Alvear-Olive’s whereabouts to call GCPD at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by clicking here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

