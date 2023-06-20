Look Up Atlanta
Police in Haralson Co. need help finding missing 21-year-old man

Austin Giles
Austin Giles(Haralson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Haralson County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 21-year-old man with autism.

Austin Giles was last seen June 18 on Joe Rowell Road. His family reported that he had gone for a walk on June 16 and had not returned. The family said that it was normal for him to be gone for a day, but had been gone for about two when they made the report. He was last seen through Ring doorbell footage just before 7 p.m. at a home on Joe Rowell Road.

Giles has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. The footage shows him wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has contact with Hseh is asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011 or dial 911.

