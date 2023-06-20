Popular hip-hop historian ‘NuFace’ happy to be there for special moments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For prominent hip-hop historian and entrepreneur Larry Compton, being a part of a special moment and cherishing those memories are important.

Compton, who is better known as NuFace, is At almost every major hip-hop event, ceremony, concert, or celebration in Atlanta.

From Atlanta hip-hop icons T.I., Ludacris, and Young Jeezy, to legendary groups Outkast, Goodie Mob, and the Dungeon Family, he has special memorabilia and moments from concerts or events that he cherishes in his growing collection.

NuFace says he brings a special piece of memorabilia or a magazine, CD, or even a tape that celebrates the artist’s career to every concert or event that he has attended. He’s been to more than 1,000 concerts and has thousands of photos, memorabilia, and ticket stubs to prove it. NuFace was there for a Goodie Mob performance at Clark Atlanta University in 1994.

While many people may know him as an innovative, genuine hip-hop historian, others say they know of him by his powerful reputation.

“I used to go to New York fashion district and buy clothes and bulk in name brands like FuBu, Iceberg, Coogi, buy all that stuff, bring it to Atlanta, and sell it out of the trunk and I would triple the price in Atlanta. NuFace came from a play on words because I was new in Atlanta, bought the clothes in New York and I was new on the block. I got to Atlanta in 1994,” Compton said.

His love for hip-hop began at an early age, thanks to his father. “My father picked me up from school once, took me to the mall, and bought me an Adidas tracksuit. Black with three red stripes the suit and the shoes. He bought me, himself, and my cousin one.”

OutKast was the first rap group that NuFace met in Atlanta; Goodie Mob was the first group he saw perform live. Two legendary moments from two legendary groups that NuFace says he will always cherish.

“Cee-Lo wrote a book about his career and talked about his performance that night where someone threw water on stage and he happened to jump off stage and broke his ankle.” It was a crazy moment, NuFace recalls. “Even then I was there. Then, it made the book and it was like full circle. Even though I wasn’t in the book, I was there for that moment.”

The Detroit native says when he first moved to Atlanta in 1994, it was a major culture shock to him. Now, he says he could walk into a store or be out in the city and run into some of his favorite artists.

“For a rap fan, Atlanta was heaven for me,” he said. “When it comes to Atlanta, think of the genres that have been created. Trap Muzik, Crunk music, Snap music, and the rest. We created genres in Atlanta. Then we have Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and others which is another genre.”

In 2018, NuFace had some of his memorabilia featured in Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I.’s world-renowned Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.

“When they had the idea to do the Trap Music Museum, it was Miya Bailey from the City Ink Tattoo, and multiple people said there was no way of doing it without NuFace. I got three different phone calls and they told me I might be getting a call because we said your name and asked if I was interested. I went into my collection and got T.I.P., Jeezy, and Gucci Mane. Then I knew we needed women in it so I got Gangsta Boo, Trina. I pulled up with my daughter and laid out everything on the floor.”

Photo of NuFace hip-hop magazines (Atlanta News First)

Photo of jacket designed for NuFace as a gift (Atlanta News First)

Photo of NuFace collections and memorabilia (Atlanta News First)

Photo of NuFace magazines, photos and collections. (Atlanta News First)

He says he still feels “honored” every time seeing not only his art and nostalgia but feeling a part of something very important to hip-hop culture and to Atlanta.

“Before I was a fan of T.I., so whenever they would have an album release party at Best Buy or anywhere, I would go to get a T.I. album. I got my autograph and maybe took a picture. So T.I. saw the autographs and he was able to see his whole life, and he saw Jeezy and Gucci, and it was a matter of seeing the elements. They put it in the OG room, which is now called the “Clay [Evans] room.”

“That’s special to me now. It’s history being able to watch other people appreciate that. It’s an honor to be a part of that,” he said. “T.I. taught me evolution.”

What drives him is not only the music he loves but being able to live in the moment and cherish the nostalgia of the moment.

“I have the moments where I can look at this picture and remember that day,” he said. “I only want to put these artists in great light and tell the stories that other people weren’t telling. A lot of people don’t get access. Mr. Colipark once asked me when I know how to leave, and the DJ at the event said, “Shout out to NuFace he’s in the building. Your party ain’t official until NuFace is there.” That’s when I leave because it helps the myth. They created a saying that “your party isn’t official until NuFace is there, or it didn’t happen.” It lets people know they see value in it.

Some of his favorite artists are T.I.P, Eminem, Nas, Tupac, and Killer Mike.

“Nas was so ahead of his time, he reminded people that you are not your environment. He grew up in Queens projects, so he was talking about Pharoes, Kings, and things that are not in the projects. You could tell he read a lot. He taught me if you were in the hood, you are not your environment and to think bigger than that.”

“Tupac is totally my favorite because in raps I can hear the emotion, the smarts, the revolution,” he said.

NuFace says one of his daughters was once enrolled in the Tupac kids camp where she learned from Afeni Shakur.

“They taught poetry, creative writing, and stage plays. At the end of the summer, they did a play with everything they learned,” he said. “So, I was able to meet Afeni Shakur and see the Tupac statue, all of the plaques, and his real family. Just seeing why he was who he was. That let me know to grind and focus. That’s my motivation.”

“Killer Mike is another one of my favorites,” he said. “He went from being on an OutKast song, won a Grammy award on his first feature. Him starting over solo and investing in himself. He had a series called ‘I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind.’ I listened to that religiously. That was so motivational. It changed my life.”

When Rick Ross held his annual car and bike show at his Fayetteville home called “The Promise Land,” NuFace was there.

The most special moment for the Detroit native is being able to celebrate moments with some of his heroes and favorite artists including T.I., OutKast, Pastor Troy, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, LL Cool J, and many more.

He shared photos on his social media and in the exhibit that he’s building. He has everything from Lil Wayne to Kanye West, to 50 Cent, to Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and many more in his collection.

When T.I. celebrated his birthday at his Trap City Cafe restaurant in September, NuFace was there.

Photo of T.I., Killer Mike and Larry "NuFace" Compton at Trap City Cafe. (Larry Compton)

When Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, T.I., Goodie Mob, and other hip-hop pioneers received a Power Music Award and a proclamation from the City of Atlanta recently, NuFace was there.

When DJ Drama opened up to hip-hop pioneer and Silence the Shame founder Shanti Das about his personal battles with mental health and addiction, NuFace was there as a support system and as a genuine friend.

He recalls creating one of his collections filled with Dungeon Family memorabilia.

“We took an old bank with four floors and filled it with my collections. In the vault, we put Dungeon Family stuff. Gipp gave me a jacket that he wore in the OutKast “Roses” video, I had [Dungeon Family artist] Blackbones outfit that he wore in the video, and we had Boombox so I wanted to celebrate the culture and elements of hip-hop. We had a graffiti wall, we had the boomboxes, we had the art, multiple DJs, and concerts,” he said.

NuFace was also at the annual Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash on Saturday evening in Atlanta.

Photo of NuFace with his daughters and Nipsey Hussle. (Atlanta News First)

Photo of NuFace, Jeezy and Kenny Burns (Larry Compton) (Larry Compton)

Photo of NuFace and Usher (Larry Compton) (Larry Compton)

He recalls a special moment when he had the opportunity to meet hip-hop icon LL Cool J on an Instagram Live chat.

After that moment, he was invited to join the Rock The Bells cruise with LL Cool J that begins in November. The cruise will also feature his own special NuStalgia exhibit.

“I’m attracted to evolution,” he said. “That’s the best part to me. And they don’t owe me anything. Just be great. I’m a part of that moment. You can’t take that away, and I have the proof.”

