Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pratt & Whitney to expand operations in Columbus, creating 400 new jobs

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Pratt & Whitney will expand their operations in Columbus, according to Governor Brian Kemp.

While attending the 2023 Paris Air Show in France, Gov. Kemp announced that the RTX business - specializing in aircraft and helicopter engines - will expand their operations in Columbus. This project will create nearly 400 new jobs and bring $206 million in investment to Muscogee County.

L-R Gregory J. Hayes, the chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Technologies with...
L-R Gregory J. Hayes, the chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Technologies with Brian Kemp the Governor of Georgia posed in front of a PW GTF Engine displayed at the entrance of the RTX pavilion at the Paris Air Show 2023, Le Bourget Airport,(Alex MacNaughton | Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Te)

“Not every state has the opportunity to announce new jobs and opportunities with an industry leader and great partner like Pratt & Whitney at the Paris Air Show,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Georgia is a top five exporter of aerospace products in the U.S., totaling $9.2 billion in 2022, alone. From the flights that go through the world’s most utilized airport to the engines in the very airplanes, the Peach State is crucial to the movement of goods and products. Pratt & Whitney’s decision to expand will only further that reputation.”

“Pratt & Whitney has been doing business in Georgia for nearly 40 years, and in that time, our Columbus business has grown from a small manufacturing facility to a large, state-of-the-art manufacturing and overhaul center, where we employ approximately 2,000 employees,” said Shane Eddy, President of Pratt & Whitney.

The Columbus Engine Center and Columbus Forge are located at 8987 Macon Road and 8801 Midland Road in Columbus, respectively. The expansion will include new machinery and equipment as well as add 81,000 square feet to the Columbus Engine Center, increasing overhaul capacity to 400 GTF engines per year.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2028. The company will be hiring for engineers, mechanics, and operators. To learn more about jobs and openings, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

Latest News

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia
The GBI is investigating a deadly triple shooting in Barnesville.
Woman killed in triple shooting near police station in Lamar County, police say
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
A rendering of an updated Downtown Decatur.
Decatur City Commission approves new downtown master plan
Deadly triple shooting in Lamar County