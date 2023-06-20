Roswell grows fire department again with 2024 budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell City Commission approved the fiscal year 2024 budget last week, including another round of hefty funding to grow the city’s fire department.

Roswell is one of the larger cities in Georgia, but its fire department is made up of part-time employees. It’s a five-year plan, beginning with the 2023 budget.

“If we’re not already, our goal is to be the number one family community in America and the first priority is safety,” said council member Christine Hall. “Here we are, the seventh or eighth largest city now in the state of Georgia, I think we were the largest city in the United States that did not have a full-time fire department.”

Last year, the city brought on 21 new fire captains and this year, they’ll grow their staff by even more. The budget will allow them to hire 25 new full-time employees including three new battalion chiefs to help the only one they currently have, nine new lieutenants, and even a full-time logistics captain to help with day-to-day operations like uniforms and fleet maintenance.

“In cities like Roswell where we’re almost 100,000 people and we respond to more than 10,000 calls for service in the fire department every year, it’s important to have dedicated staffing that’s always going to be there,” said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino. “The heavy focus in the fire department is on personnel, as it should be.”

Pennino says staffing the department at full tilt also could cut down on response times, especially for battalion chiefs who are often in charge of running emergency responses smoothly on-scene. He added that having a full-time staff will also allow crews to train together for real-life emergencies, instead of responding to calls with people they may never have worked with or worked with very little.

“They need to train together, just like a sports team or military unit to make sure that they’re well-rehearsed,” he said.

Roswell had been using an unworkable system, Pennino says, of scheduling part-timers and volunteers based on who was available in a given week. The department has 42 square miles to safeguard, and Pennino says the more people the better.

“Public safety it’s a calling, serving the citizens is a calling,” he said. “A lot of people are excited right now at the opportunities that Roswell has to offer.”

