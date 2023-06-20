Searchers locate missing 21-year-old autistic Haralson Co. man

POLK COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A missing 21-year-old Haralson County man with autism has been found, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Giles was reported missing on June 18 after going for a walk in the woods. His mother reported that Giles going for a walk in the woods for a day or two was not unusual, but that he had missed work.

He was seen on Ring doorbell footage on June 19 and searchers found his cell phone and other items in the woods that night.

Searchers received a 911 call around 6:50 a.m. June 20 by a person who saw Giles near School House Road in Polk County. Searchers finally made contact with Giles around 11 a.m. He told rescuers that he wanted to stay in nature because “nature did not judge him for his problems.”

Giles was taken to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, fed, and then taken for a medical evaluation.

