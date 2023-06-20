Supreme Court of Georgia weighs appeal in death of Fulton Co. inmate Antonio May

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Supreme Court of Georgia heard arguments from the state and attorneys representing six former Fulton County jailers previously charged for the 2018 death of an inmate.

In 2021, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Aaron Cook, Jason Roache, Guito de la Cruz, Omar Jackson, Kenesia Strowder, and William Whitaker on murder and other charges connected to Antonio May’s death. However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney threw out the indictments last November, citing Georgia law that affords peace officers notice and the chance to speak before a grand jury.

On Tuesday, the state appealed the decision before the state’s highest court, arguing jailers are not peace officers nor are they trained as such. The state believes the trial court “erred in applying the wrong statutory definition of peace officer found in Title 16 of the Georgia code” and “should instead have used the definition found in Georgia code § 35-8-2.8″

“The jailers, if they break up a fight, they have the authority the break it, but they don’t levy any charges against people,” senior assistant district attorney Charles Jones. “They would have to call in a deputy. Even with keeping order in that jail, it doesn’t make you a peace officer.”

The appellees pushed back, pointing to the oath the jailers took which requires they enforce the laws of the state and county. They added that by maintaining order inside the jail, the public is better protected.

“Our argument is this court should affirm the trial court’s ruling because it’s consistent with case precedent, consistent with the spirit of the procedural protections of the statute, and consistent with the words of the statute maintain public order,” said Amanda Palmer, attorney for Roache who also argued on behalf of the other jailers.

May, 32, was arrested in September 2018 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after police said he was throwing rocks at downtown’s American Cancer Society building. May was taken to Grady Hospital and diagnosed with a substance abuse psychotic disorder and then booked into the Fulton County jail.

According to a lawsuit filed by his family, May was going through a mental health crisis. After he was placed in a cell, deputies said May removed his clothing and began pleasuring himself. Deputies asked him to stop, and when he refused, May’s family said he was pepper sprayed, beaten, and subjected to a stun gun. He died while in custody; a Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report showed May also had Ecstasy in his system.

A decision from the Supreme Court of Georgia isn’t likely for another six to eight months.

