Tractor-trailer carrying chicken parts spills on Cherokee County highway

Aftermath of a tractor-trailer spill on Knox Bridge Highway
Aftermath of a tractor-trailer spill on Knox Bridge Highway(Cherokee Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews worked Tuesday afternoon to clean up quite a mess on the roadway.

A portion of Knox Bridge Highway was blocked after a tractor-trailer that was carrying chicken parts spilled onto the highway, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4 p.m., the road was clear.

