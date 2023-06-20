Tractor-trailer carrying chicken parts spills on Cherokee County highway
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews worked Tuesday afternoon to clean up quite a mess on the roadway.
A portion of Knox Bridge Highway was blocked after a tractor-trailer that was carrying chicken parts spilled onto the highway, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 4 p.m., the road was clear.
