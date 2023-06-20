Look Up Atlanta
Water main breaks cause flooding on streets in northeast Atlanta

Water main break on Maddox Drive.
Water main break on Maddox Drive.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Water drenched the streets overnight in parts of northeast Atlanta.

Water was seen running down Maddox Drive underneath vehicles parked along the sidewalk.

At the intersection of 5th Street and Peachtree Street, the bike lane was completely flooded early Tuesday morning.

And Atlanta Watershed says crews are investigating a potential water main break on Montgomery Ferry Road NE.

Atlanta News First is working to find out what caused these water main breaks and will update this story with any new developments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

