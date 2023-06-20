Water main breaks cause flooding on streets in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Water drenched the streets overnight in parts of northeast Atlanta.

Water was seen running down Maddox Drive underneath vehicles parked along the sidewalk.

At the intersection of 5th Street and Peachtree Street, the bike lane was completely flooded early Tuesday morning.

And Atlanta Watershed says crews are investigating a potential water main break on Montgomery Ferry Road NE.

Crews are investigating a potential main at 464 Montgomery Ferry Rd NE for repairs. We will provide updates as available. Please see our service interruptions map at :https://t.co/jDiBdg944x pic.twitter.com/ikcD1zzVS7 — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 20, 2023

Atlanta News First is working to find out what caused these water main breaks and will update this story with any new developments.

