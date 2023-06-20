Look Up Atlanta
Workforce development key issue for the future of Georgia

Businesses are having a hard time finding workers.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Businesses are having a hard time finding workers. The latest job report shows there are 3 unemployed Georgians for every open job.

The Georgia Workforce Development Committee is led by Senator John Albers. The committee plans to meet several times before the next legislative session to discuss the problem and possible solutions. He said workforce development needs to be a priority for the state.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor website, Georgia has one of the biggest labor forces in the nation with more than 5.3 million workers available. Right now, 3.2% of the workforce is unemployed. Jobs have grown 2.5% since last year. There are now 4,908,500 total jobs statewide.

Tuesday’s meeting featured testimony from Georgia-based companies UPS, Delta, and Georgia Power. They report that the need for skilled workers continues to grow.

Steve Jones, Human Resources Developer for Sandy Springs-based UPS said their company is currently short more than 100,000 drivers. He reports they can’t get drivers trained fast enough. He said that the labor shortages they’re seeing could last for decades.

“I see labor shortages until 2030 and I’m seeing as far out until 2040. We do not produce enough blue-collar workers in the US. Our systems are getting people to get college-ready, not career-ready,” said Jones.

Some of the business leaders suggested adding incentive programs, grant funding, or more apprenticeship options in schools. Senator Jason Estevez serves on the committee and voiced he feels that the Technical College System is integral to develop a skilled workforce.

“Our technical college system is a critical piece of this conversation. Kids graduating high school don’t get as much celebration if they are heading to a technical college as if they were going to Georgia Tech or UGA,” said Sen. Estevez.

