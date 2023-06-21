5 Georgia diaper banks work to ease the burden on struggling families

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recent report from the National Diaper Bank Network found 47% of U.S. families with young children struggle to afford diapers.

The need is greater than the last report from 2010, which found 33% of families struggle to afford diapers.

Diaper banks are helping fill parents’ needs. The National Diaper Bank found that in Georgia, 5 diaper banks are working to ease the burden on families with tight budgets. They distribute 1,383,579 annually to families.

Helping Mamas in Norcross said they are seeing more families facing a dilemma between the health and safety of their baby and other basic needs like food.

Marissa Vasquez is a proud mother of two. She has a toddler and an 8-month-old. Even generic, a pack of diapers costs her at least $50.

“It was low at first and now it keeps getting higher and higher. Sometimes you dont have enough money to pay for diapers or have enough to pay for milk,” said Vasquez.

Helping Mamas CEO Jamie Lackey said more women are calling them desperate to get more diapers. The national diaper bank network found that more than half of women in the workforce have children under the age of 3 and many are still struggling to keep up with the daily diaper demand.

“It’s okay to ask for help/ You are not alone. Diapers open doors for our families. They are basic needs, they are basic items,” said Lackey.

Helping Mamas distributes diapers across the state with giveaways, partnerships with local organizations, and their programs for low-income mothers.

Diapers can be bought with cash assistance. However, less than half of families in need qualify as living below the federal poverty level.

Organizations like The National Diaper Bank Network are pushing for the expansion of that program so that parents can have access to things they need like diapers.

