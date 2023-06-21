5-year-old, 2 adults shot at apartments in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men and a 5-year-old were shot at an apartment complex near Lithonia Wednesday morning, according to police.

DeKalb County Police said the shooting happened at 223 Meadowood Ridge, which appears to be The Quary Apartments in the Lithonia area.

They said all three victims survived, but their exact conditions are unknown.

This was the second triple shooting overnight in the area. A 2-year-old and two adults were shot off Maypop Lane, DeKalb Police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the DeKalb County Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

