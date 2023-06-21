55-year-old man shot while sitting in car at Chevron in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after they say a 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Redan Road around 9:34 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the victim and the current extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

