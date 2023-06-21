Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

55-year-old man shot while sitting in car at Chevron in DeKalb Co.

A 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car at a Chevron in DeKalb County.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after they say a 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Redan Road around 9:34 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the victim and the current extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

Latest News

A rendering of an updated Downtown Decatur.
Decatur City Commission approves new downtown master plan
2 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Atlanta shooting; suspect at large, police say
55-year-old man shot while sitting in car at Chevron in DeKalb Co.
Dogs at the Lifeline Animal Shelter
DeKalb Co. Animal Services makes urgent plea as hundreds of dogs need homes