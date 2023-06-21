Alpharetta City Council approves $1M for new real-time crime center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday night Alpharetta City Council approved $1 million in funding to go towards a new real-time crime center.

Alpharetta Director of Public Safety John Robison says the system will link cameras together from businesses, traffic lights, license plate readers, and more across the city and pull them all into one hub.

“Ultimately in this day in age technology is so paramount for what we do in this profession,” Robison said.

This will not only help police track crimes and potential suspects but may also provide responding officers with a clearer picture of what’s happening at a scene before they arrive.

“It also helps our officers respond in a safer manner as well,” Robison said.

Robison says this is a system he’s been working towards implementing since he took office in 2017. It will be the first of its kind in Fulton County, but not in Metro Atlanta.

Cobb County Police recently used their real-time crime center to help catch a man accused of shooting five people inside a midtown Atlanta medical building last month.

“This is a huge step for us in utilizing technology to help make sure that we offer a top-level service for our citizens here in Alpharetta and ultimately keep them safe,” Robison said.

Alpharetta Police plan to begin using the real-time crime center in July.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.