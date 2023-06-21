Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Alpharetta City Council approves $1M for new real-time crime center

Monday night Alpharetta City Council approved $1 million in funding to go towards a new real-time crime center.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Monday night Alpharetta City Council approved $1 million in funding to go towards a new real-time crime center.

Alpharetta Director of Public Safety John Robison says the system will link cameras together from businesses, traffic lights, license plate readers, and more across the city and pull them all into one hub.

“Ultimately in this day in age technology is so paramount for what we do in this profession,” Robison said.

This will not only help police track crimes and potential suspects but may also provide responding officers with a clearer picture of what’s happening at a scene before they arrive.

“It also helps our officers respond in a safer manner as well,” Robison said.

Robison says this is a system he’s been working towards implementing since he took office in 2017. It will be the first of its kind in Fulton County, but not in Metro Atlanta.

Cobb County Police recently used their real-time crime center to help catch a man accused of shooting five people inside a midtown Atlanta medical building last month.

“This is a huge step for us in utilizing technology to help make sure that we offer a top-level service for our citizens here in Alpharetta and ultimately keep them safe,” Robison said.

Alpharetta Police plan to begin using the real-time crime center in July.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

Latest News

Dogs at the Lifeline Animal Shelter
DeKalb County Animal Services makes urgent plea as they’re over capacity
Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.
Atlanta community continues to celebrate late rapper Takeoff’s legacy
Alpharetta City Council approves $1M for new real-time crime center
Some aspects of carrying a handgun in Indiana won't change, such as the required background...
At least 1 person shot near Harwell Road in Atlanta, police say