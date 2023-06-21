All clear given after suspicious package found at medical building off Howell Mill Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspicious package had a busy medical building shut down as Homeland Security, the Atlanta Fire Department and the Atlanta Police Department investigate Wednesday morning. By 10 a.m., they were given the all-clear to return to the building.

This is a Piedmont Hospital medical building across from a large shopping center that includes fast food restaurants and the Walmart store that recently closed.

