All clear given after suspicious package found at medical building off Howell Mill Road

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspicious package had a busy medical building shut down as Homeland Security, the Atlanta Fire Department and the Atlanta Police Department investigate Wednesday morning. By 10 a.m., they were given the all-clear to return to the building.

This is a Piedmont Hospital medical building across from a large shopping center that includes fast food restaurants and the Walmart store that recently closed.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

