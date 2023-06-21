‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County man is wanted for allegedly throwing a 4-year-old out of a moving car following a dispute with the mother of the child, according to police.

Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Rex Road in Ellenwood around 9:30 a.m. on June 12 after reports of a domestic dispute.

The woman told police that 24-year-old Amir Thomas grabbed her money and phone and drove off. As he drove toward the front of the subdivision, “he threw the 4-year-old child from the car” and drove away, police said in a statement.

The four-year-old child had injuries to the mouth, according to police.

Warrants were obtained, police say, for kidnapping, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, family violence, and theft.

Police added that the man is known to be “armed, dangerous, and has violent tendencies.” You are asked to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers and avoid approaching him if you see him.

Police say he is wanted out of multiple counties including Rockdale County, Newton County, Paulding County, and Lancaster County in Nebraska.

