Atlanta community continues to celebrate late rapper Takeoff’s legacy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Migos rappers Offset and Quavo joined together to celebrate what would have been late Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s 29th birthday on Sunday.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a lucrative game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

As the hip-hop community continues to mourn the “Versace” rapper, fans hope that the Atlanta community can continue to celebrate his life and career and what he means to music.

“Takeoff was such an integral figure in an iconic rap group,” said Larry “NuFace” Compton, a prominent Atlanta hip-hop historian. “While being the glue of a three-man group, they served as a bridge between Atlanta and “the nawf” they put their side on the map and Takeoff played a key part in that.”

Takeoff was remembered by family, friends, and fans during a celebration of life at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in November 2022.

“I think to honor his legacy would be to support the music, honor the man by being the glue in your circle, and just not being like the norm,” NuFace added. The Migos Flow is a real thing and Takeoff inspired that.”

Migos broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in charged with murder in 2022. Clark was released from the Harris County jail on a $1 million bond in January, officials said.

Quavo and Takeoff recently released their collaborative album titled, “Only Built For Infinity Links” on Oct. 14.

A mural was made of Takeoff at a skatepark in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta in November.

After Takeoff was killed in November, a local entertainment attorney created a safety checklist for artists.

“I think when you’re a top artist, whether you’re in rap, whether pop, R&B, whatever, you have to be mindful that while 90% of the people love you, there’s that 10% out there that can’t stand you,” local entertainment attorney James L. Walker previously said.

Takeoff was best known for songs “Hotel Lobby,” “The Last Memory,” “Look at my Dab,” “To the Bone,” “Casper,” “Party,” “Eye to Eye,” “Us vs. Them,” “Big Stunna,” and more. Takeoff released the solo album “The Last Rocket” in 2018.

