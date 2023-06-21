Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta community continues to celebrate late rapper Takeoff’s legacy

Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.
Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.(Kishawn Gilliam)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Migos rappers Offset and Quavo joined together to celebrate what would have been late Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s 29th birthday on Sunday.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a lucrative game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

As the hip-hop community continues to mourn the “Versace” rapper, fans hope that the Atlanta community can continue to celebrate his life and career and what he means to music.

“Takeoff was such an integral figure in an iconic rap group,” said Larry “NuFace” Compton, a prominent Atlanta hip-hop historian. “While being the glue of a three-man group, they served as a bridge between Atlanta and “the nawf” they put their side on the map and Takeoff played a key part in that.”

Takeoff was remembered by family, friends, and fans during a celebration of life at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in November 2022.

“I think to honor his legacy would be to support the music, honor the man by being the glue in your circle, and just not being like the norm,” NuFace added. The Migos Flow is a real thing and Takeoff inspired that.”

Migos broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in charged with murder in 2022. Clark was released from the Harris County jail on a $1 million bond in January, officials said.

RELATED: Tributes to Takeoff pour in ahead of Atlanta celebration of life

Quavo and Takeoff recently released their collaborative album titled, “Only Built For Infinity Links” on Oct. 14.

RELATED: Atlanta DJ, others mourn death of Migos rapper Takeoff

A mural was made of Takeoff at a skatepark in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta in November.

After Takeoff was killed in November, a local entertainment attorney created a safety checklist for artists.

“I think when you’re a top artist, whether you’re in rap, whether pop, R&B, whatever, you have to be mindful that while 90% of the people love you, there’s that 10% out there that can’t stand you,” local entertainment attorney James L. Walker previously said.

Takeoff was best known for songs “Hotel Lobby,” “The Last Memory,” “Look at my Dab,” “To the Bone,” “Casper,” “Party,” “Eye to Eye,” “Us vs. Them,” “Big Stunna,” and more. Takeoff released the solo album “The Last Rocket” in 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

Latest News

Dogs at the Lifeline Animal Shelter
DeKalb County Animal Services makes urgent plea as they’re overcapacity
Some aspects of carrying a handgun in Indiana won't change, such as the required background...
At least 1 person shot near Harwell Road in Atlanta, police say
The new ordinance in Caddo Parish takes effect July 1, 2022.
Gene therapy could be more effective than surgery at curbing cat population
Douglas County fire
Fire crews rescue man from burning home in Douglas Co.