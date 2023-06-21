Car stolen in Stone Mountain recovered in Rockdale County, police say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said a car stolen from Stone Mountain was recovered outside a QuikTrip on Salem Road on June 14.

The car was first stolen around 3 a.m. on June 13. The car was recovered by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s H.E.A.T. Unit at a QuikTrip on Salem Road around 12:30 a.m. on June 14.

Three 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were inside the car and the driver was arrested. They all live in Stone Mountain, police add.

The car’s rear-driver side window was busted and the ignition was popped.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.