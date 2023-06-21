Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Car stolen in Stone Mountain recovered in Rockdale County, police say

The car was first stolen around 3 a.m. June 13.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said a car stolen from Stone Mountain was recovered outside a QuikTrip on Salem Road on June 14.

The car was first stolen around 3 a.m. on June 13. The car was recovered by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s H.E.A.T. Unit at a QuikTrip on Salem Road around 12:30 a.m. on June 14.

Three 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were inside the car and the driver was arrested. They all live in Stone Mountain, police add.

The car’s rear-driver side window was busted and the ignition was popped.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay

Latest News

2 tripple shooting involving children
FBI investigates suspicious package to office
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say