Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Decatur City Commission approves new downtown master plan

The plan calls for more space and a revitalized MARTA station
The plan calls for more space and a revitalized MARTA station.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Decatur approved a new downtown master plan Tuesday night, its first since 1982.

“I don’t recommend waiting another 40 years,” joked Luis Calvo, an urban planner with MKSK Studios.

Tonight was the final step in a 10-month process to decide what the city needs and how it’s expected to grow.

“We’re expecting 3,000 new residents downtown by 2030,” Calvo said of the studio’s projections.

If it happens as Calvo says, that would nearly double the downtown population in six years.

Over three meetings with the City Commission, Decatur residents made it clear they wanted more open space. So, the plan calls for more of it… including the removal of the gazebo and renovation of the nearby MARTA stop.

But not everything is perfect.

Residents expressed concern that community development would be sacrificed for economic development, notably a lack of green space. And commissioners didn’t buy into every recommendation for the master plan from Calvo.

None of those concerns were enough to prevent the plan from passing unanimously.

And years from now, Decatur can only hope, the next 40 years are as successful as the previous 40.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

Latest News

55-year-old man shot while sitting in car at Chevron in DeKalb Co.
55-year-old man shot while sitting in car at Chevron in DeKalb Co.
2 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Atlanta shooting; suspect at large, police say
55-year-old man shot while sitting in car at Chevron in DeKalb Co.
Dogs at the Lifeline Animal Shelter
DeKalb Co. Animal Services makes urgent plea as hundreds of dogs need homes