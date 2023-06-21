Decatur City Commission approves new downtown master plan

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Decatur approved a new downtown master plan Tuesday night, its first since 1982.

“I don’t recommend waiting another 40 years,” joked Luis Calvo, an urban planner with MKSK Studios.

Tonight was the final step in a 10-month process to decide what the city needs and how it’s expected to grow.

“We’re expecting 3,000 new residents downtown by 2030,” Calvo said of the studio’s projections.

If it happens as Calvo says, that would nearly double the downtown population in six years.

Over three meetings with the City Commission, Decatur residents made it clear they wanted more open space. So, the plan calls for more of it… including the removal of the gazebo and renovation of the nearby MARTA stop.

But not everything is perfect.

Residents expressed concern that community development would be sacrificed for economic development, notably a lack of green space. And commissioners didn’t buy into every recommendation for the master plan from Calvo.

None of those concerns were enough to prevent the plan from passing unanimously.

And years from now, Decatur can only hope, the next 40 years are as successful as the previous 40.

