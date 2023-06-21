DeKalb County Animal Services makes urgent plea as they’re overcapacity

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LifeLine Animal Project’s shelter is overcapacity, the project said on social media.

“Right now, we are dealing with extreme overcapacity, especially in regard to dogs,” said Lane Johnson, Placement Manager at DeKalb Animal Services. “Right now, we’re at 629. A comfortable range for us is about 450 dogs. So, we’re really struggling right now. We’re able to give them what they need, but we aren’t able to give them the mental stimulation that they need. The space. The time outside that they need. So, we really just need foster homes, adoptive homes or rescue pools to help get these animals into a better place,” she said.

According to LifeLine’s Facebook post, the shelter is out of dog housing and around 140 dogs are deteriorating very quickly.

“Here at the shelter, we do have physical space for these animals to an extent, but you know animals that maybe we would rather have in a bigger run are going to be in a smaller one. So, things like that, that maybe it’s not the ideal situation for them and they’re also in their kennels or cages for a much longer period of time than for what we’d like for them to be. We have a great volunteer team and a lot of them come out to walk these dogs so that people that are cleaning are able to get all the things done that they need to, but there’s just not enough people to be able to walk all those dogs and give them the mental stimulation that they need. That’s what they need. They need to be able to get out and live and happy healthy life,” Johnson said.

Atlanta News First went inside the shelter and saw some living in cages in the hallways. Johnson also said some of the dogs are living in staff offices.

“They’re sitting in a cage and some of these cages in here are for cats. They’re not even for dogs. They’re caged in there,” said Andrea, a volunteer. “I have to tell you it’s heartbreaking now more than it ever was before,” she said. “We’re not adopting animals as quickly as we used to and we don’t know why,” she said.

Andrea has been a volunteer with DeKalb County Animal Services for six years.

“We take them on walks. We try to socialize with them as much as possible, but it’s just too many. Too much. We don’t have the room,” Andrea said.

She said her favorite dog “Under”, has lived at the shelter for 363 days—nearly a year.

“We don’t have enough people to get them out every day. I know Under I couldn’t be here yesterday, and I know he didn’t get out yesterday,” Andrea said.

Johnson said they currently have about 200 active volunteers helping at the shelter; however, she said these pets need a home environment, quickly.

“We’re able to offer everything that we can in terms of nutrition, a place for them to be, but we will never be better than a home. Even a home where somebody is going to work eight to 10 hours a day that’s still going to be better for them stress-wise,” Johnson said. “Your dog being crated 8 to 10 hours a day and you coming home to be with them is so much better than being at the shelter,” she said. “Here where they are in a kennel for 23+ hours a day,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said some of the animals have a difficult time sleeping at the shelter.

“Most dogs will also sleep up to 18 hours a day. People don’t realize that dogs sleep an excessive amount of time. Much like cats,” Johnson said. “So when you’re gone to work they’re usually taking a nap all day, but here, they’re not able to get that adequate amount of sleep, which also makes their mental stability not as good. So, it’s really stressful on them,” she said. “They’re also more likely to get sick in an environment like this, just because there are so many animals because they’re also so stressed out,” she added.

It’s the reason why staff said the animals are in desperate need of a better environment.

“There are 140 dogs here that are struggling in a really physical way, and a real physical and mental way. So, we want to find 140 homes for these animals by Wednesday. If we don’t, by that time, it’s not that we’re going to automatically euthanize, it means that we’re going to have to make those decisions about is this best for this animal. Is it okay to keep them here? Is it humane? So those are choices that we will make individually for each animal, but you know we will start having to make harder choices,” Johnson said.

They hope anyone will step up to the plate.

“My big plea is for the community to find it in your heart, your home, your basement, somewhere to be able to house and foster some of these animals. We’ll give you the supplies you need to be able to house these animals,” Johnson said. “We just need a better place for them to be than here at the shelter,” she added.

“Please, please, please, if you could foster or adopt one of these animals come get one. Save a life. That’s literal. You’ll be saving a life. Maybe even your own because they’ll make you happy and enrich you and your family,” Andrea said.

If you would like to adopt or foster, you can find all of the adoptable dogs and cats available, by clicking this link.

LifeLine Animal Project at the DeKalb County Animal Services is typically closed on Wednesdays; however, they will be open starting at 11 a.m. to give anyone an opportunity to adopt and foster.

