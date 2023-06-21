FEMA denies recovery assistance for Troup County tornado victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Victims of a severe storm and an EF3 tornado that caused damage in Troup County in March have been denied recovery assistance from FEMA.

According to a letter sent by FEMA to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, “the damage from the event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agents. Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary.”

“I can confirm that this was an EF3 tornado with 140-150 mph winds that dropped down to an EF2 in other parts of Troup County,” Gov. Kemp previously said.

The American Red Cross of Georgia previously opened a shelter in West Point due to severe storm damage.

According to the letter, “FEMA’s Region IV Regional Administrator will communicate any additional resources that may be available through other federal agencies and/or volunteer organizations to address unmet needs for survivor assistance. In addition, FEMA will coordinate with the State of Georgia to identify additional damage information to support an appeal if necessary.”

The denial can be appealed within 30 days of the date of the letter.

