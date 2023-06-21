Fire crews rescue man from burning home in Douglas Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was rescued from a burning home by fire crews in Douglas County on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 8600 block of High Point Road in Douglasville around 8:52 a.m. Heavy flames and smoke were observed from the front and left side of the home, according to the Douglas County Fire Department.

Bystanders told fire crews that someone was trapped inside the home. The victim was then found in the bathroom and brought to safety.

According to the Douglas County Fire Department, “heavy fire damage was contained to approximately 30-35% of the residence with heavy smoke damage throughout the house.”

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

One firefighter had “minor burns” and was treated and released, according to the Douglas County Fire Department.

“We are extremely proud of our first responders who entered the burning home at the risk of injury to rescue one of our residents,” Douglas County Fire/EMS Department Interim Fire Chief Dr. Miles Allen said. “This is what we train for, and our training was successful.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

