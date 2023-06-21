First Alert: On and off showers likely today, flooding possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Wednesday is off to a rainy start with scattered showers, including some heavier downpours and temperatures near 70.

We have a First Alert today as on and off widely scattered showers will persist through the day with a few isolated storms possible.

When not experiencing rain, it will be cloudy and temperatures will only climb into the low 70s this afternoon.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts, is possible through Friday, prompting a flood watch from Atlanta and communities East.

Tomorrow, expect more of the same, but with a slightly lesser coverage of showers. On and off rain will begin in the morning and slowly taper through the evening as our low begins to lift north of the area.

As the low lifts north, drier conditions will return. Friday we have about a 30% coverage of rain and the weekend looks mainly dry with the exception of a few showers in far north Georgia Saturday.

Even though Summer starts today, it won’t feel like Summer time until the weekend where temperatures spike back into the mid to upper 80s near 90.

Another First Alert Monday as our team will be monitoring a cold front that will move in. Models are already hinting at the potential for maybe some severe weather, so we want to give you a heads up that we will be watching that day carefully.

