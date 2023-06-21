Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gene therapy could be more effective than surgery at curbing cat population

A new study suggests gene therapy could work as a cheaper alternative to spay and neuter surgeries.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are 30 to 40 million stray or feral cats In the U.S. and that number is going up.

Now, findings from researchers offer hope in limiting the number of cats without homes.

A study out of Massachusetts finds one shot of gene therapy for female cats can prevent pregnancy for at least two years.

Cats can have litters of five to eight kittens, five times a year.

The drug would work as an alternative to spay and neuter surgeries possibly preventing stray cats from reproducing in your neighborhood.

The nonprofit cat shelter Good Mews in Cobb County expects to perform 4,000 spay and neuter surgeries this year alone, including hundreds on “community cats.”

They couldn’t comment on the research and development of the drug,

But are encouraged about the possibilities ahead.

“I am always hopeful for advanced humane tech that helps us with the effort to save lives. Looking at it from a community standpoint, it also doesn’t completely eliminate but also greatly decreases the public health endangerment, said Good Mews Board of Directors President Elizabeth Finch.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
Severe weather moves across Georgia, Metro Atlanta
Widespread stormy weather moves through Metro Atlanta

Latest News

Dogs at the Lifeline Animal Shelter
DeKalb County Animal Services makes urgent plea as they’re overcapacity
Some aspects of carrying a handgun in Indiana won't change, such as the required background...
At least 1 person shot near Harwell Road in Atlanta, police say
Takeoff, member of Atlanta rap group Migos, dead at 28-years-old.
Atlanta community continues to celebrate late rapper Takeoff’s legacy
Douglas County fire
Fire crews rescue man from burning home in Douglas Co.