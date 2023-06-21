It’s National Pollinator Week; help bees by diversifying your garden, yard

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bees play an important role in our ecosystem and so do we. Tree and plant experts say depending on what we plant in our home gardens and yard can mean the difference between bees and other pollinators that thrive and those that are at risk of dying off.

National Pollinator Week works to raise awareness of the crucial role pollinators, like bees, play in our everyday life.

“From apples to oranges, to even coffee. If we don’t have those pollinators our shelves would be empty,” said Jonathan McNeil, an arborist at Arborguard Tree Specialists.

Woodlands Garden, an 8-acre plot of land along Scott Boulevard in Decatur, was once a private residence until the Morse family donated it to the community.

“They promote not only trees but shrubs, perennials, flowers,” said McNeil. “It’s a great place to come and walk and enjoy the natural forest.”

The executive director of the nonprofit says their mission is to preserve the land as an urban sanctuary.

“To educate and engage the community in the natural world,” said Kate McAlpin, executive director of Woodlands Garden. “Come enjoy the natural beauty of the native plants, volunteer for an upcoming project, or explore the 1/2 mile of shaded trails with your family.”

The nature preserve is home to a variety of plant and tree species. McNeil says everyday citizens should model their own property after places like Woodlands Garden.

“Make sure you have a diverse landscape. You can do salvia plants, perennials, annual trees, things like that. Also, be careful with your pesticides, sprays that kill those pollinators. [Instead] there’s a lot of organic material out there,” said McNeil.

Bees and other insects, birds, and even bats play a critical role in producing the more than 100 crops that we grow here in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, honeybees alone add more than $18 billion in value to our crops each year.

Georgia is home to more than 500 different species of native wild bees.

“Having a diverse landscape is going to provide a vibrant lifestyle for them,” said McNeil.

The bee education nonprofit Beecatur is holding its 2023 Pollinator Week Festival on Saturday, June 24. Fun, family events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Downtown Decatur Square.

