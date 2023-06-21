At least 1 person shot near Harwell Road in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say one person has been shot near Harwell Road.

Police confirmed one person had been shot near 1097 Harwell Rd. NW. The victim is alert, conscious and breathing.

This is the fourth shooting in Atlanta in the last 24 hours.

Police say one person died and one person was injured in a shooting at the Villages at Carver apartments on Monday evening.

Two men were shot on Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Monday evening, police say.

Two people were killed and another was injured on McDaniel Street Tuesday evening.

