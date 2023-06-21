Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Local artists featured at upcoming Look Up Atlanta

By Eden Turner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual fireworks show Look Up Atlanta is happening on July 1. The highly anticipated event celebrates all that the city of Atlanta has to offer.

Local artists Milyssa Rose and RJ Brady are the winners of this year’s Georgia Music Showcase. The two are slated to perform during Look Up Atlanta.

The two sat down with Atlanta News First and talked about the upcoming event.

To purchase tickets and see more of what the event has to offer, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned

Latest News

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 2022
Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 2022
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta