Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man arrested, accused of killing girlfriend in DeKalb, police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Decaturish, DeKalb County police say a man is in custody after allegedly killing his girlfriend.

43-year-old Chadrick Gray went to the Atlanta VA Medical Center June 18 and confessed to killing his girlfriend. DeKalb County police say officers went to the 2600 block of Shetland Drive and found the woman deceased.

The woman’s neighbor said the woman was a “platonic friend” rather than a girlfriend and that she was attempting to help Gray. The neighbor said Gray was living with the woman and she had been trying to get Gray to move into his own residence.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay

Latest News

2 tripple shooting involving children
FBI investigates suspicious package to office
Teens arrested outside a QuikTrip
Car stolen in Stone Mountain recovered in Rockdale County, police say
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Car stolen from Stone Mountain recovered in Rockdale County, police say