Man arrested, accused of killing girlfriend in DeKalb, police say

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Decaturish, DeKalb County police say a man is in custody after allegedly killing his girlfriend.

43-year-old Chadrick Gray went to the Atlanta VA Medical Center June 18 and confessed to killing his girlfriend. DeKalb County police say officers went to the 2600 block of Shetland Drive and found the woman deceased.

The woman’s neighbor said the woman was a “platonic friend” rather than a girlfriend and that she was attempting to help Gray. The neighbor said Gray was living with the woman and she had been trying to get Gray to move into his own residence.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.