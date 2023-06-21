Man tased, arrested after firing gun on 14th Street in Midtown, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was tased and arrested early June 16 after firing a gun in Midtown, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to 22 14th St. just before 2 a.m. on June 16 and found a vehicle with a window shot out, as well as a single shell casing.

They found a man with a gun and began telling him to surrender. Instead, the man fired a gun in an “unknown direction.” Police then tased him and recovered a firearm.

The man was treated by Grady EMS before being taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The man has been charged with criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm under the influence of drugs, reckless conduct, obstruction, possession of a drug-related object, and pointing a firearm at a person.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.