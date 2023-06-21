Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’
FILE - In this artist depiction, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, seated...
Pentagon documents leak suspect Guardsman Jack Teixeira is due back in court on federal charges
Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated...
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of ‘Central Park Five’ is running for office