Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Music Midtown announces 2-day customizable tickets for this year’s festival

Music Midtown
Music Midtown
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music Midtown announced “customizable tickets” for the three-day festival set to take place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park from Sept. 15-17.

According to a release, fans will have the option to customize a 2-day general admission ticket bundle with their choice of two festival days. The tickets will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m.

The 2023 edition will feature headliners Pink, Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975, Lil Baby, J.I.D, Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Incubus, Niall Horan, and many more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say
Lee and Glen Clark
First Father’s Day in 25 years for Floyd County man whose son was wrongfully imprisoned

Latest News

2 tripple shooting involving children
FBI investigates suspicious package to office
The GBI is investigating a deadly triple shooting in Barnesville.
Victim, shooter in Lamar County shooting identified
ANF+ RECORDING
Woman dead, two others injured in Lamar County shooting