Music Midtown announces 2-day customizable tickets for this year’s festival

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music Midtown announced “customizable tickets” for the three-day festival set to take place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park from Sept. 15-17.

According to a release, fans will have the option to customize a 2-day general admission ticket bundle with their choice of two festival days. The tickets will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m.

The 2023 edition will feature headliners Pink, Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975, Lil Baby, J.I.D, Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Incubus, Niall Horan, and many more.

