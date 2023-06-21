New Publix opens in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new grocery store is officially open in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

Public is located at Hank Aaron Drive and Georgia Avenue across from Center Parc Credit Union Stadium (formerly Turner Field). This new store comes as the area was experiencing a lack of grocery stores.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended the ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning and said the new facility is much-needed.

“... Thank you Publix for investing in this community, this historic community that really needed this grocery store and pharmacy, right?” Mayor Dickens said during the opening.

Publix says the store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Summerhill neighborhood has grown exponentially over the past few years, especially since the Atlanta Braves left the stadium which is now home to the Georgia State University football team. There are several new homes, apartment complexes and student-focused residences nearby.

