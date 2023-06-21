Sandwiches bring together dozens of mothers and daughters

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sandwich can be a great unifier.

“We started in April 2020, in response to COVID. We saw that people, more than usual were having to choose between their rent and having enough food to eat,” said Marcy Louza Co-Founder of The Sandwich Project.

The Sandwich Project was created to try and help. They have grown, and now partner with people in the community and about 60 organizations across metro Atlanta to get sandwiches to people in need.

”When we say to people, please make a sandwich that you would eat yourself or that you would feed to your children, people grasp that. They understand this may be the only meal someone gets during the day,” said Louza.

Today The Sandwich Project partnered with the National Charity League of East Cobb, they made more than 500 sandwiches for people in need.

“NCL was intended to be a mother, daughter charitable organization so we do philanthropy together,” said Silke Shilling representative of the NCL and The Sandwich Project.

