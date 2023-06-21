Sandy Springs police seize 540 marijuana plants, $37K and AR-15 rifle

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were arrested and face multiple charges after Sandy Springs police seized a large quantity of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, and other illegal drugs, police say.

After a drug investigation, Sandy Springs narcotics detectives and DEA Atlanta discovered a “sophisticated grow operation” after executing a search warrant at home in Sandy Springs.

Detectives seized 540 marijuana plants, 135 pounds of cultivated marijuana, an AR-15, $37,000 in cash, Psilocybin mushrooms, and other illegal drugs from a home on Kitty Hawk Drive.

Sandy Springs police say 26-year-old Eric Benjume and 40-year-old Juan Carlos Nunez were arrested and face manufacturing marijuana, trafficking marijuana, and other drug and gun-related charges respectively.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.