Skid steer used to install playground equipment stolen in Dalton, police say
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DALTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dalton police say a man stole a skid steer being used to install playground equipment in a local park.
The man allegedly stole the skid steer from Civitan Park on June 14. He used a four-door pickup truck and a double-axle trailer to haul the skid steer away, police say.
Anyone with information should contact the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085.
