Triple shooting in Lithonia leaves 2-year-old in critical condition, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A triple shooting overnight left a 2-year-old girl and another person in critical condition. A third shooting victim is stable. They are all at area hospitals.

It happened off Maypop Lane on Wednesday morning, police said.

Detectives do not believe this was a random crime, but they said they are following up on all potential leads.

This was not the only triple shooting involving a child overnight in Lithonia. On Meadowood Ridge, a 5-year-old and two men were shot.

DeKalb County Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 770-724-7850.

