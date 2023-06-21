Look Up Atlanta
Triple shooting in Lithonia leaves 2-year-old in critical condition, police say

2 tripple shooting involving children
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A triple shooting overnight left a 2-year-old girl and another person in critical condition. A third shooting victim is stable. They are all at area hospitals.

It happened off Maypop Lane on Wednesday morning, police said.

Detectives do not believe this was a random crime, but they said they are following up on all potential leads.

This was not the only triple shooting involving a child overnight in Lithonia. On Meadowood Ridge, a 5-year-old and two men were shot.

DeKalb County Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 770-724-7850.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

