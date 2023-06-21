Look Up Atlanta
Two children injured in separate triple shootings in DeKalb County

"Last night was very horrific and very scary," a neighbor who lived nearby told Atlanta News First.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two young children were injured in two separate triple shootings in Dekalb County.

It was a long and chaotic night for residents at an apartment complex along Maypop Lane in Decatur.

On Tuesday residents told Atlanta News First they heard dozens of gunshots erupt while they were sleeping.

“Last night was very horrific and very scary,” a neighbor who lived nearby told Atlanta News First.

“We had to seek shelter and it lasted at least maybe two to three minutes, like maybe even five, just rounds and rounds of shots and shots fired.”

Police say the shooting along Maypop Lane in Decatur left an adult and a 2-year-old child fighting for their life.

A third person was also injured.

Police say they don’t believe the shooting in Decatur was a random act.

Just ten minutes away, another triple shooting erupted at an apartment complex along Meadowood Ridge in Lithonia.

Police say two men and a 5-year-old child are recovering from gunshot wounds.

All are expected to survive.

Anyone with information related to either case is asked to contact the Dekalb County homicide/assault unit at 770-724-7850.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

