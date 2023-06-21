Look Up Atlanta
Woman injured in Riverdale shooting, police say

Shooting in Riverdale
Shooting in Riverdale(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIVERSIDE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police said a woman was injured in a shooting in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon.

The Clayton County Police Department received the call around 3:15 p.m. and arrived at the scene at the 500 block of Flint River Road. They found a woman who was alert, conscious and breathing at the scene, but whose condition has since become critical.

No suspect has been arrested.

