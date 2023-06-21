Woman injured in Riverdale shooting, police say

RIVERSIDE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police said a woman was injured in a shooting in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon.

The Clayton County Police Department received the call around 3:15 p.m. and arrived at the scene at the 500 block of Flint River Road. They found a woman who was alert, conscious and breathing at the scene, but whose condition has since become critical.

No suspect has been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.