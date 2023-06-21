Look Up Atlanta
Woman killed in triple shooting near police station in Lamar County, police say

The GBI is investigating a deadly triple shooting in Barnesville.
The GBI is investigating a deadly triple shooting in Barnesville.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARNESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly triple shooting that happened right near a police station in Lamar County. It was so close that Barnesville police officers heard the gunshot and ran to the scene.

Barnesville Police Chief Belinda Penamon says three people, two women and a man, were shot Tuesday around 6 p.m. in front of an abandoned church on Mill Street. One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman and the man were rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Atlanta News First is working to find out more about their conditions.

Chief Penamon tells us that Barnesville hasn’t had a homicide in over two years - since 2021.

The GBI has taken over the investigation.

