1 arrested, accused of breaking into a car and stealing items in DeKalb Co.
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest was made after a car was broken into in DeKalb County.
Police responded to PNC Bank at the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road after reports of a car broken into on Tuesday.
Police say the victim saw the suspect “who then pointed a gun” at the victim before driving off. The suspect was later located after ditching the car near I-20.
