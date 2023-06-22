Look Up Atlanta
1 arrested, accused of breaking into a car and stealing items in DeKalb Co.

Handcuffs on wooden table generic
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest was made after a car was broken into in DeKalb County.

Police responded to PNC Bank at the 2700 block of Wesley Chapel Road after reports of a car broken into on Tuesday.

Police say the victim saw the suspect “who then pointed a gun” at the victim before driving off. The suspect was later located after ditching the car near I-20.

