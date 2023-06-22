Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together

Nearly a dozen sets of fraternal twins are graduating from Northern Highlands Regional High School together. (Source: WABC)
By Toni Yates, WABC
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, N.J. (WABC) – Twins make up about 3% of the U.S. population, but for one high school graduating class in New Jersey, the rate of seeing double is more than doubled.

Nearly a dozen sets of fraternal twins are graduating from Northern Highlands Regional High School together.

“My teacher said there are a lot of twins in my grade. ‘Why don’t we do a spreadsheet on them?’ So I had to nag everybody,” senior Juliana Lavinio said.

The 11 pairs of twins make up about 6.5% of their graduating class of 340 students.

“They’re outstanding students,” Principal Joe Occhino said. “They’re confident. They help each other and are highly academic.”

Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different directions for college.

The Northern Highlands graduating class of 2021 had 16 sets of twins.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New...
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Residents at the Budgetel Inn on Pine Street in Atlanta
Extended-stay hotel residents told to relocate and then allowed to stay
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community
Photo of 24-year-old Amir Thomas (Clayton County Police Department Photo)
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused of throwing 4-year-old out of a car, police say
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K

Latest News

Fulton Co. election board dodges takeover but pledges more improvements
Police in South Korea searched a home on Thursday. Authorities said a woman admitted to killing...
Woman admits to killing and freezing 2 newborns, official says
FILE - Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring...
Former Texas congressman Will Hurd, a Trump critic, announces 2024 Republican presidential campaign
A woman in Indianapolis said she’s been the victim of an unusual robbery.
Man robbed woman at gunpoint, then asked her on a date, records show
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Decisions made after fiery Ohio train derailment will be examined at NTSB hearing